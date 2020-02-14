Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Uganda a week and a half ago for a meeting arranged between him and Sudan's leader, Abdul Al Fatah Al Buhran, designated to normalize relations between the two countries.In interview with a Saudi newspaper, the Sudanese leader talked about the compensation he demanded from Israel for the move. According to Al Burhan, in exchange for normalizing relations, Israel will act in the United States to remove Sudan from the list of countries supporting terrorism.Al Burhan said he is also expected to meet with US President Donald Trump.He further went on to say that the relationship between the states was created through a third party, and that despite the criticism voiced by officials in his country about the move, he claimed that most of the public recognizes the need for it and sees it as beneficial to the further development of the state.Translated by: Celia Jean