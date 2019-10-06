The first kosher Ronald McDonald House pantry

BALTIMORE - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland unveiled its first ever kosher pantry on Thursdat, in an attempt to convenience families who observe kosher dietary laws.



The new pantry is a collaboration between the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland and Chai Lifeline.

The charities will now stock kosher snacks. Baked goods and other perishable kosher items can also be requested and delivered to the houses."The kosher kitchen at the Ronald McDonald House is going to open the doors for a whole new demographic of Jews all over the world to be able to tap into the medical resources right here in the Baltimore community," said Tzvi Haber, Program Director of Chai Lifeline's Mid-Atlantic Region.

