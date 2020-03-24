Trump eyeing possible restriction ease: US 'will soon be open to business'

US President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that he is considering lifting social and business restrictions soon after the 15 days of social distancing that the administration announced last week. "Our country wasn't built to be shut down," the President said in a press conference at the White House.

"America will again and soon be open to business, a lot sooner than three or four months as somebody was suggesting. We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself," Trump continued. "At the end of the 15 day period, we will make a decision as to which way we want to go, the timing of the opening of our country."

The President was asked about the opinion of health experts regarding such a move. "If it were up to the doctors, they may say, let's keep it shut down. Let's shut down the entire world because you're up to 150 countries [with coronavirus]," he said. "So, let's shut down the entire world, and when we shut it down, that'd be wonderful, and let's keep it shut for a couple of years," the President remarked, sarcastically. "We can't do that," he added.

"I'm not looking at months, I'll tell you right now," Trump continued. "We're going to open up our country."

Later, the President was asked what Dr. Anthony Fauci, member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, think about such a move. "He doesn't not agree," Trump said. "He understands there is a tremendous cost to our country both in terms of lives and economics and many many years of rebuilding something that was fine-tuned machine."

Earlier on Monday, US Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, warned that the situation in the US is about to take a turn for the worse. "This week, it's going to get bad, and we really need to come together as a nation," he said in an interview with NBC. "Everybody needs to take the right steps right now, and that means, stay at home," he added.

President Trump said he agrees with his remarks. "Certainly this is going to be bad," he said during the press conference. "We're trying to make it much much less bad," the President added. "Obviously, the numbers are going to increase with time, and then they're going to decrease."