The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Turkey and Russia quiet on Idlib tensions

Friday arrived with all quiet on the Idlib front. Not entirely quiet, but no MiGs dueling with F-16s. That is because Turkey’s real agenda is not to create a conflict with Russia.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 21, 2020 14:42
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi (photo credit: REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi
(photo credit: REUTERS)
On Thursday some on social media thought World War III was about to break out as Turkish tanks and armored vehicles were seen rushing toward a village called Nayran to do battle with Syrian regime troops. Two Turkish soldiers were reportedly killed in shelling and Turkey responded with rocket fire.  With Russia, the US, Iran, Turkey and dozens of armed groups all in Syria, there could be a major war on.
But Friday arrived with all quiet on the Idlib front. Not entirely quiet, but no MiGs dueling with F-16s. That is because Turkey’s real agenda, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is not to create a conflict with Russia. Turkey wants to show it is serious by sending thousands of soldiers to Idlib and hundreds of armored vehicles. Idlib province is mostly controlled by extremists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. But Turkey had observation towers around the area due to a 2018 agreement with Russia. Under the agreements and talks in Astana and Sochi, the extremists in Idlib were supposed to remove heavy weapons and stop attacking Russian bases with drones.
But Turkey doesn’t want to rein in extremists. It wants the Syrian opposition to be dependent on Turkey. It has used Syrian rebels to fight the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and other far-left Kurdish groups. Turkey claims the SDF is linked to the PKK and asserts the US is training “terrorists” in Syria. Turkey’s goal is to defeat the Kurdish groups, not the Syrian regime. But Turkey is hosting 4 million refugees and it is afraid of another 900,000 refugees fleeing Idlib. So Turkey must show that it can flex its NATO-backed muscles and fly the flag in Idlib.
Unfortunately for Turkey the Syrian regime, weak and undermanned but with Russian airpower and backing, has been shelling Turkish forces. On February 10 five Turkish troops were killed. On February 20 two more were killed. On February 2 eight Turkish personnel were killed. The US has called the Turkish losses “martyrs” but Turkey thinks US envoy James Jeffrey isn’t serious. So Turkey sent its foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet the Russians in Munich on February 15. Turkey failed to get an agreement and another Turkish team flew to Moscow on February 16 for meetings on the 17th and 18th. But Russia has been unbending. It wants Turkey to leave the observation posts and accept the regime offensive that has forced the Syrian opposition out of dozens of towns and villages along a highway to Aleppo to Saraqib.
Turkey no is wondering what to do. It is flexings its muscles in Libya after a deal with the Libyan Tripoli government called the GNA. Meanwhile Russia and Egypt back a rival Libyan faction led by Khalifa Haftar. Haftar is laying siege to Tripoli the way Russia and the regime is laying siege to Idlib. So Turkey invited GNA leader Fayez al-Sarraj to Istanbul for meetings. A ceasefire in Libya has failed since January. Now Turkey has upped its rhetoric against Haftar, claiming that Libya is a police state and that he is a warlord coup leader. But Haftar is not worried. He says Turkish troops sent to Libya in December must leave. He says he is ready for a ceasefire if Turkey agrees.
Turkey sees Libya and Idlib linked. It has sent Syrian rebels to fight in Libya. Turkey wants to use the Idlib crises to get European powers to support it. France and Germany have condemned the Russian-backed offensive in Idlib. The UN and NATO have also supported Turkey. NATO even put out a nice video about how glorious Turkey’s army is. But Ankara wants more than videos. It wants US Patriot missiles. Turkey is even open to talks with Greece. Anything to bide time. Ankara knows that the Europeans, especially France and Italy, are concerned about Turkey strong-arming the GNA in Libya and sending armored vehicles, Syrian mercenaries and drones to Libya. The Haftar army, called the LNA, attacked a ship in Tripoli’s port this week claiming it had Turkish arms. Turkey claims the US must not interfere in its Libya operations. It wants to re-assert Turkish claims since before 1911 to Libya.
Now Turkey calls on the Assad regime to observe a ceasefire in Idlib. “We do not aim for a face-off with Russia,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar of Turkey says. But Erdogan has set “targets” for a possible operation. Turkey has what it calls its A, B and C plans. But Turkey wants Russian energy deals and S-400 air defense. It only recently seemed to ask the US for Patriots in case it wants to operate in Idlib. Ankara is between an S-400 and a hard place now because it can’t lose Russia and it wants to keep its image of defending Syrians in Idlib.
What might come out of this is joint patrols with Russia and Turkey in Idlib, similar to eastern Syria where Turkey and Russia have a deal. But Turkey wants to use Syria’s airspace with a ceasefire plan in place. Russia is slow playing the crises, waiting to see what happens.


Tags Syria Turkey Russia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Adva Center: Israel's economic growth doesn't benefit most citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by