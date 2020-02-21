Turkey and Russia quiet on Idlib tensions

On Thursday some on social media thought World War III was about to break out as Turkish tanks and armored vehicles were seen rushing toward a village called Nayran to do battle with Syrian regime troops. Two Turkish soldiers were reportedly killed in shelling and Turkey responded with rocket fire. With Russia, the US, Iran, Turkey and dozens of armed groups all in Syria, there could be a major war on.But Friday arrived with all quiet on the Idlib front. Not entirely quiet, but no MiGs dueling with F-16s. That is because Turkey’s real agenda, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is not to create a conflict with Russia. Turkey wants to show it is serious by sending thousands of soldiers to Idlib and hundreds of armored vehicles. Idlib province is mostly controlled by extremists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. But Turkey had observation towers around the area due to a 2018 agreement with Russia. Under the agreements and talks in Astana and Sochi, the extremists in Idlib were supposed to remove heavy weapons and stop attacking Russian bases with drones.minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet the Russians in Munich on February 15. Turkey failed to get an agreement and another Turkish team flew to Moscow on February 16 for meetings on the 17th and 18th. But Russia has been unbending. It wants Turkey to leave the observation posts and accept the regime offensive that has forced the Syrian opposition out of dozens of towns and villages along a highway to Aleppo to Saraqib.Turkey no is wondering what to do. It is flexings its muscles in Libya after a deal with the Libyan Tripoli government called the GNA. Meanwhile Russia and Egypt back a rival Libyan faction led by Khalifa Haftar. Haftar is laying siege to Tripoli the way Russia and the regime is laying siege to Idlib. So Turkey invited GNA leader Fayez al-Sarraj to Istanbul for meetings. A ceasefire in Libya has failed since January. Now Turkey has upped its rhetoric against Haftar, claiming that Libya is a police state and that he is a warlord coup leader. But Haftar is not worried. He says Turkish troops sent to Libya in December must leave. He says he is ready for a ceasefire if Turkey agrees.Turkey sees Libya and Idlib linked. It has sent Syrian rebels to fight in Libya. Turkey wants to use the Idlib crises to get European powers to support it. France and Germany have condemned the Russian-backed offensive in Idlib. The UN and NATO have also supported Turkey. NATO even put out a nice video about how glorious Turkey’s army is. But Ankara wants more than videos. It wants US Patriot missiles. Turkey is even open to talks with Greece. Anything to bide time. Ankara knows that the Europeans, especially France and Italy, are concerned about Turkey strong-arming the GNA in Libya and sending armored vehicles, Syrian mercenaries and drones to Libya. The Haftar army, called the LNA, attacked a ship in Tripoli’s port this week claiming it had Turkish arms. Turkey claims the US must not interfere in its Libya operations. It wants to re-assert Turkish claims since before 1911 to Libya.Now Turkey calls on the Assad regime to observe a ceasefire in Idlib. “We do not aim for a face-off with Russia,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar of Turkey says. But Erdogan has set “targets” for a possible operation. Turkey has what it calls its A, B and C plans. But Turkey wants Russian energy deals and S-400 air defense. It only recently seemed to ask the US for Patriots in case it wants to operate in Idlib. Ankara is between an S-400 and a hard place now because it can’t lose Russia and it wants to keep its image of defending Syrians in Idlib.What might come out of this is joint patrols with Russia and Turkey in Idlib, similar to eastern Syria where Turkey and Russia have a deal. But Turkey wants to use Syria’s airspace with a ceasefire plan in place. Russia is slow playing the crises, waiting to see what happens.But Turkey doesn’t want to rein in extremists. It wants the Syrian opposition to be dependent on Turkey. It has used Syrian rebels to fight the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and other far-left Kurdish groups. Turkey claims the SDF is linked to the PKK and asserts the US is training “terrorists” in Syria. Turkey’s goal is to defeat the Kurdish groups, not the Syrian regime. But Turkey is hosting 4 million refugees and it is afraid of another 900,000 refugees fleeing Idlib. So Turkey must show that it can flex its NATO-backed muscles and fly the flag in Idlib.Unfortunately for Turkey the Syrian regime, weak and undermanned but with Russian airpower and backing, has been shelling Turkish forces. On February 10 five Turkish troops were killed. On February 20 two more were killed. On February 2 eight Turkish personnel were killed. The US has called the Turkish losses “martyrs” but Turkey thinks US envoy James Jeffrey isn’t serious. So Turkey sent its foreign