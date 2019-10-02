Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Twitter suffering widespread outages across the world

October 2, 2019 12:00
The Twitter application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017

The Twitter application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE)

Twitter Inc was apparently back up on Wednesday after a worldwide outage hit the microblogging platform's website and its dashboard management platform TweetDeck, affecting thousands of users.

Several users were unable to log in to access Twitter and TweetDeck. The company did not release an official statement on the status update of the outage.

Thousands of reports rushed in originating from over 70 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, regarding the platform outage.

The troubleshooting reports started at around 8PM EST with reports widespread of outages beginning to surface around 10PM EST.

Japanese company Outage.Report recorded at least 4,000 of these reports within twenty-minutes during its peak last night - Twitter reported they are investigating into a "system irregularity."

Currently there are still nearly been 1,000 reports that have been filed in the last 20 minutes as of 11:48 IST on Wednesday.

"You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs", Twitter said in a tweet on its Support account. "We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon."

Downdetector's outage map is showing worldwide problems with the social media platform, with messages stemming from New Zealand, to Argentina, to Indonesia and all over the world.

A Twitter representative had earlier told Reuters that the company was investigating issues with TweetDeck, which is used by reporters and other content creators for monitoring tweets from multiple Twitter accounts. Log in attempts earlier by users of TweetDeck seemed to be redirecting users to Twitter's website.


