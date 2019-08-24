UN official: ‘Despicable, cowardly attack must be condemned by all’

Envoys from the United Nations and European Union sharply condemned Friday’s terrorist attack in which Lod teenager Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed and her father and brother were wounded.



“Shocking, heinous bomb attack in the #WestBank today. There is nothing “heroic” in murder! NOTHING! It is a despicable, cowardly act! #Terror must be unequivocally condemned by ALL,” UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov wrote on Twitter.

EU Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret also spoke out on Twitter.“Appalled by the news of the heinous attack on a father and his children in the West Bank this morning. My thoughts and condolences are with victims of this despicable act,” he wrote.US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman wrote, “No words to describe the sadness of the moment as we grieve and pray for the injured to recover. May they receive God’s blessings.”US special envoy Jason Greetblatt tweeted, “Another savage attack by Palestinian terrorists kills an Israeli teenager enjoying time with her family. This isn’t the path to peace, just endless suffering.”In a second tweet Greenblatt wrote, “Hamas praised 17yo Rina Shnerb’s murder by Palestinian terrorists. The PA must unequivocally condemn this attack & the recent murder of 18yo Dvir Sorek. If they don’t, donor countries should demand the PA answer for why their donor funds continue to be used to reward attacks.”Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, sent a letter to UN Security Council President Joanna Wronecka of Poland demanding condemnation of the terrorist attack.According to Danon’s office, the ambassador emphasized the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority, saying that this attack, “like so many others conducted by Palestinians, was intentionally aimed at innocent Israeli civilians.“It is being glorified in Palestinian social media,” he added. “The Palestinian Authority is directly responsible for this attack, a result of the Palestinians’ ongoing policy of educating and incentivizing their youth to kill Jews throughout Israel. The PA glorifies terrorists, rewarding their horrific actions with guaranteed salaries and renaming streets, schools and town squares in their honor.”Danon demanded that the Security Council condemn the murder. “The international community must join Israel in our struggle against terrorism; this is the most justified fight. The international community needs to join it and condemn not only the murder but also the culture of incitement and salaries to murderers.”House Majority leader Steny Hoyer condemned the terrorist attack.“I strongly condemn the attack on Rina Schenrav, her father Rabbi Eitan, and her brother Dvir,” Hoyer said, “ I extend my deepest condolences to Rina’s family and friends, and I hope those responsible are swiftly brought to justice.”US Rep. Rashida Tlaib also took to Twitter on Friday to condemn the attack.“This is absolutely tragic & horrible. My heart goes out to Rina’s family,” Tlaib tweeted. “More than ever we need to support nonviolent approaches to ending the Israeli occupation and guaranteeing equal rights for all. Extremism that puts innocent lives at risk moves us no closer to peace.”Israel recently barred Tlaib from entering the country due to her support for the BDS movement.Tlaib’s tweet followed that of IfNotNow, a progressive, activist anti-Israel movement that criticizes Israel’s actions in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which also condemned the attack on Twitter.“We are mourning the death of Rina Schnerb [sic], who was only 17 years old,” the group tweeted. “Our thoughts are with her friends and family. We’re not confused: the rightward drift of Israeli and US govts make the situation on the ground less safe for Israelis and Palestinians.”

