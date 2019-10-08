Unilever pledges to cut plastic production in half by 2025

Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove, has taken a pledge to cut its plastic production in half by 2025 according to CNN.



The company announced its new target on Monday and will use no more than 386,000 tons of new plastic per year, down from 772,000 tons in 2018.

Unilever says to meet their goal, they will begin using more recycled, reusable and refillable packaging. They will also be selling items "naked" (unwrapped)."There is a lot of plastic pollution in the environment. And the fact of the matter is — too much of it carries our name," Unilever said in a statement.Unilever sells their products to nearly 2.5 billion people in more than 190 countries worldwide. Over the years, the company has implemented new ways to try and reduce their plastic use and carbon footprint. They sell ice cream bars without plastic wrappers and have cleaning products that allow shoppers to refill their bottles instead of buying new ones.Unilever also signed onto an industry initiative called "Loop." They are now selling refillable deodorants, made from stainless steel. The company says the deodorant typically lasts a month and the packaging can be used about 100 times.They also previously committed to making all of the plastic packaging used recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. They hope recycled plastic makes up at least 25% of its packaging within the next 6 years."It requires us to introduce new and innovative materials, and scale up new business models, like reuse and refill formats, at an unprecedented speed and intensity," Alan Jope, the Unilever CEO, said in a statement.

