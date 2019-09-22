Virgin Atlantic teams up with Barbie

Virgin Atlantic has teamed up with Barbie UK, producing a series of Pilot Barbie, Cabin Crew Barbie and Engineer Barbie, which are designed to strengthen young girls’ desire to pursue key roles in the aviation world.



The dolls wear Virgin’s official uniforms and have flat shoes, getting rid of the high heel shoes which are a hallmark of the classic Barbie dolls.

The company has recently promoted a series of moves aimed at expressing support and identifying with the values of equality and social diversity that according to the company represent modern Britain today.Virgin Atlantic has already replaced its longstanding “Flying Lady” motif.Also earlier this year, the airline announced that its flight attendants would no longer be required to wear makeup, and the company pledged to address its gender pay gaps, increase staff diversity and incorporate the trend across all of its businesses. Virgin aims to achieve a balance of at least 50:50 between men and women in the company’s management and leadership roles.“We know that women are currently underrepresented across a number of careers within aviation. We also know we can’t change this position overnight. Therefore it’s imperative we play the long game, highlighting to primary aged children that any job role is open,” Nikki Humphrey, Virgin Atlantic senior vice president, said. “Our partnership with Barbie marks another milestone in our commitment to this. It’s astounding that girls start believing they can’t follow a certain career path from as young as five, and it’s our ambition we close this dream gap. By working with Barbie, it allows us to speak directly to our future generation of aviation workers, whether they aspire to be cabin crew, engineers or pilots.”Virgin Atlantic’s new daily flight route between London’s Heathrow and Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion airports begin on September 25.The five-hour flight – the company’s shortest from the UK – will operate on Virgin Atlantic’s Airbus A330-300 aircraft and offer in excess of 180,000 seats per year across all classes between Tel Aviv and Heathrow, the world’s seventh-busiest airport.The dolls will be on sale later this year on Virgin Atlantic flights and in select stores.

