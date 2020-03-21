The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Virginia police investigating teens coughing on produce for social media

“We have learned that this appears to be a disturbing trend on social media across the country, and we ask for help from parents to discourage this behavior immediately,” police wrote on Facebook.

By RACHEL WOLF  
MARCH 21, 2020 13:11
The Purcellville Police Department in northern Virginia is investigating an incident in which local teenagers allegedly filmed themselves coughing on produce and posted it on social media. According to police, the grocery store immediately removed the items from its shelves and has taken “appropriate measures to ensure the health of store patrons.”
“We have learned that this appears to be a disturbing trend on social media across the country, and we ask for help from parents to discourage this behavior immediately,” Purcellville Police Department wrote on Facebook.
The police are calling on parents to monitor their children’s social media activity and explain the seriousness of coronavirus to their children.
“ We also take this opportunity to remind parents and children of the Town of Purcellville’s curfew, which states it is unlawful for any minor under the age of 18 years to loiter or remain on any street, park or public place in the town between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and daylight of the following day, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian,” police added.
This is not the only recent instance of people engaging in unhygienic behaviors during the coronavirus pandemic. Instagram model Ava Louise  filmed herself licking an airplane toilet seat in an attempt to start the “coronavirus challenge,” according to the Miami Herald.
“Please [share] this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane,” Louise wrote along with the video.
“I trolled America,” Louise told the Miami Herald. “Like, it was a clean toilet seat. On a sugar daddy’s plane.”


