You can now buy residency and a foreign passport

Don't want to wait in pesky immigration lines while traveling? Well, if you have enough money - you may not have to. Now your money doesn't have to just buy you a relaxing vacation in the Mediterranean but it can also buy you residency.



Some of the worlds most elusive travelers are enlisting in citizenship by investment programs (CIPs), which means they are investing in specific country economies and in turn gaining access to powerful passports according to CNN.

Montenegro officially announced it will be accepting applications as of Oct. 4. The nation is offering 2,000 applicants the opportunity to have an elusive Montenegro passport but it's not cheap.Each applicant must invest at least $274,000 in different development projects. On top of the investment fee, they must also pay 100,000 euros per application to help fund development in rural areas.The legal framework of CIPs allows foreigners with more restricted passports to get these desirable passports by making large financial contributions to the government or infrastructure development.The idea of paying for passports began in 1984 when two island nations in the Caribbean - St. Kitts and Nevis - introduced the first CIP.Now, programs like this have become almost standard in developed countries like the US, Canada and the UK, who all offer their own versions. Austria, Antigua and Barbuda, Malta, Cyprus and Dominica all have active CIPs based on the original framework.

