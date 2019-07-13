Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Amir Peretz: I want a Palestinian state to bring peace

"It is easier to fight for peace in Umm al-Fahm than to fight for peace in Sderot. I do not want a Palestinian state for the Palestinians, but for the Israelis," Peretz proclaimed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 13, 2019 13:12
New Labor leader Amir Peretz, July 3rd, 2019

New Labor leader Amir Peretz, July 3rd, 2019. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Labor leader MK Amir Peretz said on Saturday that he will fight for a peace by having a Palestinian state.

"It is easier to fight for peace in Umm al-Fahm than to fight for peace in Sderot. I do not want a Palestinian state for the Palestinians, but for the Israelis," Peretz proclaimed.

Peretz also added that, "Peace can also serve the poor, because peace will bring prosperity and economy. I raise the banner of peace and the banner of social justice - they go together."

Peretz held a meeting with Hatnua Party head Tzipi Livni on Thursday morning, as "They discussed recent political developments ahead of the election and challenges Israel is facing," Peretz's spokesman said.

Peretz returned to the position of Labour chairman after holding the post from 2005 to 2006. Forty-seven percent of the voters cast ballots for Peretz, followed by 26.9% for MK Stav Shaffir and 26.3% for MK Itzik Shmuli.
 

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

July 12, 2019
Shaked planning post-decision rally in Givat Shmuel

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings