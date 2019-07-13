Amir Peretz: I want a Palestinian state to bring peace

New Labor leader Amir Peretz, July 3rd, 2019.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Labor leader MK Amir Peretz said on Saturday that he will fight for a peace by having a Palestinian state.
"It is easier to fight for peace in Umm al-Fahm than to fight for peace in Sderot. I do not want a Palestinian state for the Palestinians, but for the Israelis," Peretz proclaimed.
Peretz also added that, "Peace can also serve the poor, because peace will bring prosperity and economy. I raise the banner of peace and the banner of social justice - they go together."
Peretz held a meeting with Hatnua Party head Tzipi Livni on Thursday morning, as "They discussed recent political developments ahead of the election and challenges Israel is facing," Peretz's spokesman said.
Peretz returned to the position of Labour chairman after holding the post from 2005 to 2006. Forty-seven percent of the voters cast ballots for Peretz, followed by 26.9% for MK Stav Shaffir and 26.3% for MK Itzik Shmuli.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>