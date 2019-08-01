Amir Peretz denies charges he'll help Netanyahu form a government

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Labor leader Amir Peretz vigorously denied charges from Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and Blue and White head Benny Gantz on Thursday that he had made a deal with Likud to join a coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in return for the Likud's support for Peretz becoming president in 2021.



In an interview with KAN Radio, Liberman said "it is clear to me that Netanyahu is close with Peretz," and said he expects such a deal based on his decades of political experience.

Peretz responded in a statement that Liberman had made up the scenario and that the public knows not to trust him."Liberman is the expert at dark deals," Peretz said. "We will not sit in a Netanyahu-led government, and will will not negotiate with Netanyahu, period."Peretz added on KAN that "Liberman's ability to make up lies is well-known. If we decide on a dirty deal we will contact Lieberman to broker it."Gantz said on Army Radio that Blue and White wanted a coalition with Likud but Netanyahu cannot be part of any government because he has been indicted pending a hearing in three cases. He said that if Netanyahu is cleared of all charges, he could join a government led by Blue and White.Asked about Peretz, Gantz said: "I received an impression that they are politically flexible. Yes, I think they will join. I believe they have reached conclusions."Regarding the incident that occurred during the night on the Gaza border, Liberman blamed Netanyahu for "surrendering to terrorism," claiming that "there is ongoing erosion in Israeli deterrence. Next week, the Israeli government will deliver another $30 million to Hamas. The conclusion is that the Palestinians, including in Judea and Samaria, know that it is worthwhile to launch violence against Israel."

