Ayelet Shaked votes, prays for the end of the political stalemate

Former Justice Minister Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked voted on Monday morning, calling on all Israelis to go and vote for Yamina."I hope it will be a successful day in which we will be able to end the political stalemate," Shaked said outside the polling station. Shaked was accompanied to the polling station by her son and daughter, calling for the public to go and vote for Yamina."We know people are trying to attack us, claiming there is no need to vote for Yamina, but you do need to vote for us."Shaked added that "If all the right-wing supporters go out and vote we will end the political stalemate."