Bayit Yehudi and National Union agree to run on joint list

The Bayit Yehudi and National Union parties signed an agreement on Tuesday to run together on a joint electoral list in the upcoming elections, renewing the arrangement they agreed to for the April elections.



According to the agreement, Bayit Yehudi leader and interim Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz will be given the number one slot on the joint list while National Union leader and interim Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich will be given first choice on ministerial posts.

Smotrich insisted on being appointed justice minister in coalition negotiations with Likud after the last general election, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was extremely reluctant to accede to this request and the appointment seemed unlikely.Peretz will request again the education ministry which Smotrich is not interested in.In a joint statement to the press, the party leaders called on Itamar Ben Gvir, a senior figure in the ultra-nationalist Otzmah Yehudit party, to meet with them “immediately” in order to “finalize an agreement for a joint run on the basis of the existing partnership.”Said Peretz and Smotrich “We are in a period where we need to show responsibility and unity in the religious-Zionist sector and the real right, in order to maximise [our] electoral potential and to prevent wasting votes, [something] which has already prevented the possibility of establishing a right wing government [and led to] new elections.”They also called on Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett to also enter into “immediate negotiations” with the new Bayit Yehudi-National Union list to form an even broader political union.During the last elections, Bayit Yehudi and National Union ran together with Otzmah Yehudit as the Union of Right Wing Parties, garnering five seats.Otzmah Yehudit has however been dissatisfied with its treatment during the course of the interim government, and severed ties with Bayit Yehudi in protest. The party has said however that it is open to running on a joint list once again if it is given the right terms.Bennett and his New Right party are reluctant to join Bayit Yehudi and National Union, since the party was formed to attract secular and liberal right-wing voters and advance the interests of such voters.Bennett believes that the hardliners in the more religious parties will scare his voters away.Shaked is yet to decide with whom she will run in the current elections, if at all.

