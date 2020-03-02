Benny Gantz: I hope that today marks the start of a healing process

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz cast his ballot near his home in Rosh Ha'ayin on Monday morning. “I hope that today marks the start of a healing process, where we can begin living together again," said Gantz, who announced on Sunday that his first move as prime minister would be to form a council on national reconciliation. Gantz related to several forging attempts, claiming that "This morning we continue hearing horrible things...tapes, manipulations and attacks." Gantz added that he hopes that today is the day when the page is turned."Today is a holiday for Israeli democracy. I call on everyone to go and vote. Don’t get drawn in by the lies or by the violence."Gantz was accompanied by dozens of Blue and White activists, carrying the party's flags and Israeli flags, chanting songs. "Over this past stretch, I’ve met with thousands of people, and I’m hopeful that today we can set Israel on a new course,” Gantz said.