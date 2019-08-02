Blue and White losing support, Right gaining traction - Poll

Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz (L) and Yair Lapid (R) embrace during a campaign event, February 21st, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The newest knesset lists were submitted and a new poll shows the Likud and Blue and White both have lost seats according to channel 12. Right now, Blue and White are tied at 30 seats with Likud.
The United Right, headed by Ayelet Shaked, will receive 12 seats, behind them would be the Joint Arab List at 11, followed by Yisrael Beytenu with 10, the United Torah Judaism with 8, Shas with 7, the Democratic Union with 7, followed finally by Lebor-Gesher at 5.
The polls show that Zehut, led by Moshe Feiglin, will not pass the 3.25% threshold.
Right now the Right wing parties are likely to win 42 seats and will end at 57 once they form a coalition with the religious parties.
The Center-Left parties will gain 42 but won't win a majority - even if they are able to add the 11 from the Joint Arab List.
As of now, Avigdor Liberman remains the swing vote to decide if Benjamin Netanyahu and Likud will remain in power.
The elections are set for Sept. 17.
