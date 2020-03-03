Election officials refuse to count 'coronavirus votes'

Israeli election officials are refusing to count the ballots cast by those quarantined for potential coronavirus, saying they feared contracting the virus, Channel 12 reported. Israel has required those returning from specific countries including China, Italy, Australia and Thailand, among others, to go into at-home quarantine for two weeks. However, 16 special polling stations were set up to allow those in quarantine to vote.While it is unclear who will count the votes, but many speculate that the task will be left up to Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel. Over 70% of the 5,600 Israelis in quarantine went out to vast their ballots, but, according to Channel 12, none of those votes have been counted. The voters reportedly faced long lines and were given complicated instructions, causing friction between them and the site inspectors. “It feels bad and I think the panic is too excessive," a young man who returned from Thailand told The Jerusalem Post’s sister paper, Maariv. “It takes forever here. I did not go to my usual polling station for fear of contaminating others.”One man told Channel 12 that officials scolded him for not wearing a mask and claimed that he was unaware that he was required to do so."I just came and the cops started yelling at me, 'Why am I without a mask' - I don't know, I didn't get any instructions on how to get here," Alex Halbnikov, one of the voters who returned from Italy and was in isolation, told Channel 12. Israelis in quarantine were asked to come to the stations in private vehicles and not to stop on the way. When they completed voting, they were asked to return straight home.“I want to reassure the public and call again to the citizens of Israel: Vote without fear of the coronavirus,” Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman said Monday morning. “The coronavirus is under control and the Health Ministry is the only one authorized to update the country on the issue.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a similar statement calling coronavirus fears on election day "nonsense."The number of Israelis with coronavirus rose to 12 on Monday.