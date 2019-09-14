Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Final polls maintain stalemate, Otzma Yehudit clear threshold

Blue and White are tied with Netanyahu's Likud party with 32 mandates, with the right wing block leading at 59 mandates, the left wing block at 53 mandates and Yisrael Beytenu party with 8 mandates.

By IDAN ZONSHINE
September 14, 2019 20:40
Benny Gantz has awoken from his post-election slumber.

Benny Gantz has awoken from his post-election slumber.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The final poll by channel 12 news before Tuesday's election was published on Friday night, revealing that another stalemate is on the horizon.

The Joint List is set to be the third largest party with 10 mandates, followed by Yamina, Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism with 8 mandates each. 


Shas stands at 7 mandates; the Democratic Union at 6; Labor Gesher have 5 and the far-right Otzma Yehudit party clear the threshold and get the minimum 4 mandates. 

Channel 13 news' final Friday poll also found Likud tied with Blue and White at 32, with slight shifts between smaller parties, but ultimately still at a stalemate.


