Gabi Ashkenazi: Ehud Barak and I could sit in the same political party

Number four on the Blue and White list Gabi Ashkenazi addressed the entrance of former prime minister Ehud Barak into the political field on Saturday evening, emphasizing that his party does not rule out a union with the future party of the former prime minister, despite their long-standing dispute over the Harpaz affair, when they were both chief of staff and security minister.



"Barak's entrance into politics is not surprising. He has been warming up on the sidelines for years. I bless anyone who intends to serve the state," Ashkenazi said to Channel 12. "I do not think that he is coming at our expense. We brought 35 mandates within two months. This is an abnormal accomplishment and we were just a step away from a change of government. The public will judge what Barak brings and what we do."

Ashkenazi added: "We will not have a problem sitting with him in the same political party. We do not cancel anything out. There is no rivalry between us. If Ehud Barak creates a union on the Left, there will be a clear division between the blocs. This may be a good thing. If Ehud Barak will assist in replacing the government, 'ahlan we sahlan' [welcome]. We do not rule out a union with him.""The moment we receive the mandate from the president, we can speak about everyone." When speaking about the rotation between Gantz and Lapid, Ashkenazi said: "Everyone said that the rotation harms us and still, over a million voted for us.""We and the Likud are natural partners," he added, but noted: "We will not sit with Bibi."This article was translated by Tamar Beeri.

