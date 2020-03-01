The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gantz vows to form national reconciliation council

Says Netanyahu wouldn't attack Iran.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 1, 2020 15:00
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at a press conference (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at a press conference
(photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz promised on Sunday that if elected prime minister on Monday, he will form a special cabinet that will work on reaching national consensus on issues of conflict in Israeli society.
Gantz said the cabinet would work on a covenant that will be published next Yom Ha'atzmaut. He said such an initiative was especially necessary after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's former chief of staff Natan Eshel was caught on tape saying that Likud had united its political camp on the basis of hate.
"There was an earthquake last night when Netanyahu's right-hand man Natan Eshel said Sephardim vote only on hatred and called Miri Regev a beast," Gantz said at a press conference at Ramat Gan's Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel. "What message is that to their voters?
Speaking alongside Blue and White MKs from a variety of different backgrounds, Gantz said that regardless of who votes for him, he would be the prime minister of all Israeli society and would devote his attention to healing rifts in Israeli society.
"Netanyahu not only has no courage to attack, Iran, he has no courage to respond to Natan Eshel," Gantz said.
Netanyahu did in fact release a statement saying that he called Eshel and condemned his statements.


Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections 2020
