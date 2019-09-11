Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Horowitz: Blue and white don't say anything, will form gov't with Likud

The Meretz leader accused the Blue and White party of not having an ideology, saying it is “a party which doesn’t say anything,” and pointing out the contradictory political perspectives.

By
September 11, 2019 14:20
1 minute read.
Meretz party leader Nitzan Horowitz speaks at the The Jerusalem Post-Ma'ariv Elections Conference, S

Meretz party leader Nitzan Horowitz speaks at the The Jerusalem Post-Ma'ariv Elections Conference, September 11 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Democratic Union co-chairman Nitzan Horowitz accused Blue and White leader Benny Gantz of seeking to establish a government with the Likud rather than replacing that party and forming a center-left coalition.

And he accused the Blue and White party of not having an ideology, saying it is “a party which doesn’t say anything,” and pointing out the contradictory political perspectives of fellow MKs Yael German who comes from the left and Yoaz Hendel who is on the right.

He also asserted that the majority of the public agrees with the political positions of the left-wing Democratic Union party.

“If you look at who opposes religious coercion, if you look at who is in favor of a diplomatic solution [to the Israel-Palestinian conflict], if you look at who is in favor of social justice and a equitable economy you see that the majority of the people is on our side,” said Horowitz.

And he said that if center-left voters wanted to replace the government and replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the safest option was to vote for Democratic Union.

“With us people who want a different government know that their vote is safe with us. We will not go with the Likud… Blue and White say openly ‘we are going with the Likud and will sit with them [in government]’,” said Horowitz.

“Many center left voters are going with this because of their desire to replace Netanyahu overcomes their common sense.

“Meretz has never been a massive party, and those who have voted for us have always known that their vote go to waste and that we won’t sell out their principles the day after the election for a political trick.”


Related Content

MK Ayman Odeh places camera in PM Benjamin Netanyahu's face during debate on Cameras Bill
September 11, 2019
Ayman Odeh forcibly removed from Knesset before Cameras Bill vote

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut