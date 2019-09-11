Horowitz: Blue and white don't say anything, will form gov't with Likud

Democratic Union co-chairman Nitzan Horowitz accused Blue and White leader Benny Gantz of seeking to establish a government with the Likud rather than replacing that party and forming a center-left coalition.



And he accused the Blue and White party of not having an ideology, saying it is “a party which doesn’t say anything,” and pointing out the contradictory political perspectives of fellow MKs Yael German who comes from the left and Yoaz Hendel who is on the right.

He also asserted that the majority of the public agrees with the political positions of the left-wing Democratic Union party.“If you look at who opposes religious coercion, if you look at who is in favor of a diplomatic solution [to the Israel-Palestinian conflict], if you look at who is in favor of social justice and a equitable economy you see that the majority of the people is on our side,” said Horowitz.And he said that if center-left voters wanted to replace the government and replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the safest option was to vote for Democratic Union.“With us people who want a different government know that their vote is safe with us. We will not go with the Likud… Blue and White say openly ‘we are going with the Likud and will sit with them [in government]’,” said Horowitz.“Many center left voters are going with this because of their desire to replace Netanyahu overcomes their common sense.“Meretz has never been a massive party, and those who have voted for us have always known that their vote go to waste and that we won’t sell out their principles the day after the election for a political trick.”

