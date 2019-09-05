Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli Election kicks off as first votes cast in NZ embassy

On Thursday, Israeli representatives who are stationed outside of the State of Israel send in their votes for the September 17th elections.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 5, 2019 08:47
Israeli Ambassador to New Zealand, Dr. Itzhak Greenberg, casts the first vote in the Israeli Elections on Thursday morning in the Israeli embassy in Wellington. (photo credit: MFA)

Israeli Ambassador to New Zealand, Dr. Itzhak Greenberg, cast the first vote in the Israeli Elections on Thursday morning in the Israeli embassy in Wellington.

"Here in Wellington, we are the first to participate in the celebration of Israeli democracy," said the ambassador as he cast the first vote, officially kicking off the second Israeli election for 2019.


