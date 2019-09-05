Israeli Election kicks off as first votes cast in NZ embassy

Israeli Ambassador to New Zealand, Dr. Itzhak Greenberg, casts the first vote in the Israeli Elections on Thursday morning in the Israeli embassy in Wellington. (photo credit: MFA)

Israeli Ambassador to New Zealand, Dr. Itzhak Greenberg, cast the first vote in the Israeli Elections on Thursday morning in the Israeli embassy in Wellington.



On Thursday, Israeli representatives who are stationed outside of the State of Israel send in their votes for the September 17th elections.

"Here in Wellington, we are the first to participate in the celebration of Israeli democracy," said the ambassador as he cast the first vote, officially kicking off the second Israeli election for 2019.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });