Jerusalem Municipality offers free ice cream on Election Day

The free ice cream will be available to customers spending NIS 20 or more at retailers throughout the city, after bringing a receipt to select ice cream retailers.

By AARON REICH  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 18:53
Ice cream cone (illustrative) (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Ice cream cone (illustrative)
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
While Israelis may be tired of elections, the Jerusalem Municipality has come up with a sweet offer to get residents excited about the third Election Day in a year: Free ice cream.
The free ice cream will be available to customers spending NIS 20 or more at retailers throughout the city, after bringing a receipt to one of a number of select ice cream retailers.
The retailers include Katzefet, Flida Metuka, Matudela, Cookie Cream, Selfy's and Muslin.
The move comes in response to reports that Jerusalem businesses suffered declining revenues during the last election.
"We will continue to strengthen Jerusalem businesses," Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said in a statement, adding that he encouraged all Israelis to come to Jerusalem after voting to enjoy the delicious benefits. "Happy voting!" he added.
This is not the only ice cream-related news to come in the wake of Election Day. Earlier this week, Ben & Jerry's debuted a special ice cream called “One Sweet Vote.” The ice cream is both vanilla and chocolate, and it contains chocolate “peace signs,” chocolate-covered almonds, white-chocolate chunks and blondies – vanilla brownies.
The ice cream was released with the goal of encouraging as many people as possible to vote, amid fears that voter turnout could decrease in the third round of elections within a year.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


