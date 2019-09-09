Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jerusalem voters: Discounted activities for those who go to the ballot box

Check out some of these options.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 9, 2019 09:40
The Train Theatre

The Train Theatre . (photo credit: DOR KEDMI)

Israel elections will take place again this year on Sept. 17. Since it is a national holiday, the holy city is looking to provide voters with activities. Some locations are even offering additional opportunities to vote or discounts for those people who can show they cast their ballot.

Check out some of these options:

 
Contact information:
Playmobil festival>>
Train Theatre>>


Related Content

Benjamin Netanyahu
September 9, 2019
Likud database features personal details of a million Israelis - report

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut