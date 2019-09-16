Labor-Gesher makes final push to clear electoral threshold

Labor-Gesher made last-ditch attempts to raise voter turnout and increase its support on Monday, as final election polls were steady in forecasting perilously low numbers for the movement that governed Israel for its first 29 years.



The party’s average in the final week of election polling was 4.7 seats, with four being the smallest amount of seats a party could get after passing the 3.25% electoral threshold.

Labor chairman Amir Peretz said this week’s election is one of utmost urgency: “The vote tomorrow is between a country of [Itamar] Ben Gvir and Yigal Amir or a country of [David] Ben-Gurion and Yitzhak Rabin.” Meaning, between the chairman of extremist Otzma Yehudit and former prime minister Rabin’s assassin, or Israel’s first prime minister and fifth prime minister, both from the Labor party.Peretz told Kan Bet that “attempts to crush the Labor Party” will not work.“These days, many from the peace camp are returning home [to Labor]. Erasing us is the only way Netanyahu can ensure his immunity” from prosecution, he warned.On Sunday, the party held a final election rally, mostly filling the Wohl Amphitheatre in Tel Aviv, which holds over 1,021 people.Peretz told the story of his injury at the Mitla Pass in 1974, to try to motivate the crowd.“When I was young, I was crushed by an armed personal carrier in the IDF,” he recounted. “When the doctors suggested to cut off my feet, I said that I will not give up…Pessimistic people change nothing in their lives. Cynics do not build anything. Those who are determined, optimistic, those who do not give up win in the end.”Peretz also met his wife, Achlama, while in the two-year recovery period from his injury. Today, Peretz walks on two feet with a slight limp.

