Labor demands justice portfolio, to 'influence Israeli democracy'

New Labor leader Amir Peretz, July 3rd, 2019.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Labor party chairman Amir Peretz said on Saturday that his party would demand the justice portfolio in the future coalition negotiations after the elections.
"In order to change the essence of this country, we will demand the portfolio, and it will be in the hands of Labor and Gesher, and we will be able to influence the ministerial committee on legislation."
Earlier in the day, Peretz said at a conference in support of Arab-Israelis that "Netanyahu's superiority and arrogance towards the residents of the periphery (Gaza border communities), developing towns and the Arab sector is crossing every frontier, his disconnected leadership is opening bloody rifts and sowing a sense of deprivation and neglect that can not be bridged.
"I intend to present an economic plan that will lead to a new order of priorities," Perez said, adding that Labor would promote Israeli partnership with a clear preference for investment in social services, raising wages in the economy, building infrastructure in Gaza border communities and put forward plans so that each young couple could build a home and family In his hometown.
