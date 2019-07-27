Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Labor demands justice portfolio, to 'influence Israeli democracy'

The chairman of the Labor Party told Channel 13 that he would demand the ministry in future coalition negotiations.

By MAARIV ONLINE
July 27, 2019 20:21
New Labor leader Amir Peretz, July 3rd, 2019

New Labor leader Amir Peretz, July 3rd, 2019. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Labor party chairman Amir Peretz said on Saturday that his party would demand the justice portfolio in the future coalition negotiations after the elections.



 "In order to change the essence of this country, we will demand the portfolio, and it will be in the hands of Labor  and Gesher, and we will be able to influence the ministerial committee on legislation."

Earlier in the day, Peretz said at a conference in support of Arab-Israelis that "Netanyahu's superiority and arrogance towards the residents of the periphery (Gaza border communities), developing towns and the Arab sector is crossing every frontier, his disconnected leadership is opening bloody rifts and sowing a sense of deprivation and neglect that can not be bridged.

"I intend to present an economic plan that will lead to a new order of priorities," Perez said, adding that Labor would promote Israeli partnership with a clear preference for investment in social services, raising wages in the economy, building infrastructure in Gaza border communities and put forward plans so that each young couple could build a home and family In his hometown.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

July 25, 2019
Unity deal ‘likely’ between New Right, Bayit Yehudi, National Union

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings