Yair Lapid: If we lose, Israeli democracy is over..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Blue and White Party vowed to beat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the September 17 election in a faction meeting at the Knesset, warning that they must win in order to save Israel.
We have to win these elections," Blue and White's number two Yair Lapid warned. "If we don’t then we won’t have a democracy. The fate of our children depends on it."
Lapid said Blue and White was given a second chance.
"For all the wrong reasons, the right thing has happened," he said. "Netanyahu tried to form a government of extortion and extremism to keep him out prison. He failed. He wanted to be a dictator like Erdogan, he failed."
Lapid vowed to work hard, saying "During the election campaign they said we didn’t have a knife between our teeth. We don’t have a knife between our teeth, we’ve got an entire cutlery set."
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz: said the repeat election was "a big farce" that wasted NIS 4-5 billion.
"We are going to elections so Netanyahu can save himself," Gantz said. "He knew I would have formed a government. There are now 4 to 5 billion reasons not to vote Likud."
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>