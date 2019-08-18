Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lapid and Shelah were unaware of internal investigation of Blue and White

Tension in the upper tiers of the Blue and White Party reaches new heights. Yesh Atid officials unaware of mole investigation

By BEN CASPIT/MAARIV
August 18, 2019 13:57
1 minute read.
From Left to Right: Blue and White members Gabi Ashkenazi, Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz and Moshe Yaalon,

New information released Sunday describes top ranked members of Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid and Ofer Shelah, being kept in the dark concerning the hiring of CGI Group, a private investigative company, tasked with finding the mole in the Blue and White party. The company's actions were made public through Eli Senior at Ynet, and shocked several top ranking members of Blue and White, especially those from Yesh Atid, who were unaware of the investigation.

Top officials in the Yesh Atid party criticized the move Sunday morning. "You only need basic access to google to realize that most of the leaks currently being investigated occurred during events organized by The Israel Resilience Party, before the merger with Yesh Atid that brought Blue and White into the world." A different official described it as "An internal issue for the Israel Resilience party, not for ours."

Another high ranking member of Yesh Atid told Maariv that "The investigation seems absurd, it was funded with Israel Resilience party money and I doubt there's anything serious there."

Either way, the scandal further deepens the rift in relations between the high ranking members of Blue and White, specifically the rift between Yesh Atid members and the rest of the party. The scandal follows a series of anti-haredi attack ads featuring Lapid along with his continued insistence on sticking to a rotation agreement, both of which caused great upheaval in the Israel Resilience Party. Now, more than ever, Blue and White's continued existence as a unified being depends solely on the election results.


