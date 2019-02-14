Lapid puts out ad attacking haredim

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid .
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid returned to his roots on Thursday by releasing a campaign advertisement focusing on the haredim (ultra-Orthodox).
Lapid's party has not risen in the polls in a while, remaining stagnant on the 11 seats Yesh Atid had in the outgoing Knesset. Returning to the party's core issue could reinforce its base ahead of next Thursday's deadline for lists of candidates to be submitted to the Central Elections Committee.
"You said we are hurting the haredi public, but no one has done more damage to the haredi public than your cronies who sit here," Lapid said in a Knesset speech in which he attacks United Torah Judaism leader Ya'acov Litzman that is played in the ad.
Lapid complained in the speech that the haredi leadership do not let their community study math and English and support their families.
"No one is against their faith," Lapid said. "We are just saying your children will need to learn to finance themselves, so that our children won't have to finance them for the next 100 years."
The ad ends with Lapid shouting at UTJ MKs that if they do not follow Education Ministry requirements, they should "not take money."
