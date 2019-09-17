Liberman casts his ballot: We will establish a government without Haredim

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman placed his vote on Tuesday morning in the West Bank town of Nokdim.



"In Blue and White, there is no intention to hold to their obligations to voters," said Liberman in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Yisrael Beytenu promises "a wide national-liberal government without Haredim [and] without Messianics," said Liberman. "So think twice before you arrive at the polling station. Whoever really wants to see a unity government without Haredim, without Messianics, without all the extremists should think well about what he's doing before [arriving] at the polling station."Liberman warned that any official message will be posted on his Facebook page and that any messages that voters may receive on Whatsapp or other platforms are not official.Read more about Avigdor Liberman

