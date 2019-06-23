Likud court lets party run with Kahlon

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Likud's internal court rejected an appeal by Likud MKs Ariel Kallner and Michal Shir on Sunday to cancel the party's merger with Kulanu for the September 17 election.



Kallner and Shir had argued that the decision to give four realistic slots to the four current Kulanu MKs would not help Likud and was not approved by the proper party institutions. They suggested a compromise of taking in Finance Moshe Kahlon and Economy Minister Eli Cohen, who are both former Likud members, and rejecting Construction Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton and MK Roy Folkman.

But the court, led by former MK Michael Kleiner, ruled that the merger with Kulanu was legal but that if the party chairman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wants to add anyone else to the party list, he would have to get approval from the Likud central committee.The decision could come into play if Netanyahu changes his mind and decides to grant a reserved slot on the list to former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked. There has been talk of reserving another slot for an immigrant from the Former Soviet Union in an effort to woo voters from Yisrael Beytenu.The court unanimously rejected another appeal to force a new Likud primary for party chairman and the party's list for the Knesset."There is no reason to hold another primary," the court ruled.An appeal by former Israel Aircraft Industries workers union leader Pinhas Idan to be added to the list was similarly rejected. Idan won the 19th slot on the list in the last Likud primary. But the Central Elections Committee rejected his candidacy, because he had not quit his job at the union in time to be able to run. The Likud court ruled that even though there has not been enough time since Idan quit, he would not be put back on the list.

