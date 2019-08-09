Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Likud mocks Blue and White for billboards in Cyprus

"I hope he receives more votes from Cypriots than he gets from Israelis," MK Mickey Zohar said.

By
August 9, 2019 16:47
Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz (L) and Yair Lapid (R) embrace

Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz (L) and Yair Lapid (R) embrace during a campaign event, February 21st, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 The Likud poked fun of Blue and White on Friday for taking out billboard advertisements on the side of the highway near the airport in Larnaka, Cyprus.

The ads depict Blue and White leader Benny Gantz alongside the party's campaign slogan "Israel before everything." Blue and White campaign strategist Isrel Bachar told The Jerusalem Post on Friday that the advertisements were intended to reach Israelis on vacation.
"Thousands of israelis are vacationing in Cyprus, and seeing a positive ad that says 'Israel before everything.'  make them feel proud of their country, and from the campaign point of view we are drawing attention to our message." Bahar said.


Gantz's spokesman added that :it is important to reach out to Israelis everywhere."


Likud Knesset members said they thought advertising in another country sent the wrong message.


"I hope he receives more votes from Cypriots than he gets from Israelis," MK Mickey Zohar said. 


Other Likud MKs said the ads were especially inappropriate because of the recent incident in which 12 Israeli teens were accused of raping a British woman in Cyprus.


"Billboards in Ayia Napa are apparently what is next for them," MK Yoav Kisch joked.


