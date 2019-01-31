Litzman warns Gantz: anti-haredi program will be his demise

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Agudat Yisrael Chairman and Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has hit out against Benny Gantz and his political aspirations, accusing him of being a Yair Lapid clone and of adopting an anti-haredi agenda.



Litzman’s comments demonstrate the immediate suspicion the haredi political parties have adopted towards Gantz’s rising political star, with the former reiterating that Agudat Yisrael will recommend that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu form the next government regardless if he his indicted or not.

Litzman made his comments during a panel discussion at the Agudat Yisrael conference held in Netanya on Wednesday night, alongside his fellow party MKs and deputy ministers Meir Porush, Menachem Eliezer Mozes and Yisrael Eichler.“Until now we only had one Lapid, but yesterday this Gantz said severe things against haredi community, repeating [Yesh Atid chairman Yair] Lapid’s program” said Litzman.The Agudat Yisrael chairman warned Gantz that if insists on enacting in law civil union partnerships, a lesser form of civil marriage, and allowing public transport on Shabbat as he outlined in his maiden political speech on Tuesday night, the fate of Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party would be to scrabble for just a handful of Knesset mandates.Porush largely concurred with his political comrade, quipping that “When Gantz opened his mouth it wasn’t clear if he was Lapid or Gantz.”The deputy-education minister conceded that “Netanyahu isn’t a tzaddik (saintly person)” but said that he nevertheless “doesn’t open his mouth against us [the haredi community] and against Jewish tradition.”The panel discussion was somewhat more open and candid than might have been expected, and dealt with thorny issues for the haredi parties such as concerns about the desertion of some United Torah Judaism voters to the Likud or other non-haredi parties.In the 2015 elections, some 25,000 haredi voters voted for Likud, worth almost an entire Knesset seat and a worrying phenomenon for the haredi parties.Eichler said it would be very sad if members of the haredi community did vote Likud, and said it would be more worthwhile for such people to vote UTJ in order to protect the haredi way of life.Litzman opined that the problem is not as serious as has been portrayed, but said that if UTJ addresses the needs of haredi men and women who vote, or are inclined to vote, for Likud then it could bring them back to the haredi party fold.Many of those haredi men and women who have voted for Likud in national or municipal elections are thought to be the so-called “modern haredi” sector, those who have possibly served in the IDF, gained a higher education, entered the labor force, and adopted other aspects of modernity.It is frequently claimed that UTJ does not sufficiently look out for their needs, but rather takes care of the needs of its traditional voters, such as increasing yeshiva stipends, social welfare benefits, and the other requirements of the mainstream haredi community.The panelists were also quizzed as to their goals for the coming Knesset.Both Litzman and Porush noted that one of the main goals would be to secure a new legal framework for mass exemptions from military service for yeshiva students, and that the central goal would be to ensure the longstanding status quo that a haredi man who wants to study in yeshiva should be permitted to do so without any hinderance.Litzman said that UTJ would get to work on this issue “the day after the elections,” as it must given that the High Court of Justice has ruled a new law must be passed by the end of July 2019.Porush even hinted that UTJ could introduce a basic law to enshrine the inviolable rights of a person to study Torah, which would act as a safeguard against the High Court striking down a new arrangement for mass military service exemptions since it has never struck down a basic law in the past.Alongside the issue of haredi enlistment, Litzman mentioned protecting the sanctity of Shabbat as a primary goal for the next Knesset, saying that UTJ had “failed” on this issue, and promised to introduce legislation to stop desecration of Shabbat in the public domain by state agencies.

