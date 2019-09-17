Netanyahu: The Left will grovel, public is being duped

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu filmed a social media phone conversation in which he urged voters "not to be duped by the media."



The Left, he warned, "will grovel" to the foes of Israel, "all I ask is 15 minutes of your time in the voting station," he said.

The media is "putting you to sleep" he said by reporting that people are voting for Likud, he said.Netanyahu further claimed the Palestinian Authority called on Arab citizens of Israel to vote against him during the return elections.Unless people vote for him on Tuesday, he warned, the people who smile tomorrow are going to be Blue and White co-leader Yair Lapid and his "friends" on the Joint List party.The Likud announced an emergency meeting to be held at 2 PM on Tuesday to discuss the "election takeover" by the Left and the Arab voters.

