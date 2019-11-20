NYC Conference
Netanyahu invites Gantz to talks on unity

Aims for coalition with Blue and White minus Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Memorial Service for the Victims of the Yom Kippur War at the Herzl Memorial Hall in Jerusalem, October 10 2019 (photo credit: GPO/AMOS BEN GERSHOM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Memorial Service for the Victims of the Yom Kippur War at the Herzl Memorial Hall in Jerusalem, October 10 2019
(photo credit: GPO/AMOS BEN GERSHOM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent an olive branch to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Wednesday, three hours after coalition kingmaker Avigdor Liberman ended the last chance for Gantz to form a minority government.
Netanyahu and Gantz met late Tuesday night and left without an agreement on a unity government. They attacked each other after the meeting, but Netanyahu reached out to him in a meeting of the 55 MKs in his bloc of right-wing and religious parties.
"Benny Gantz, it is not too late," Netanyahu said. "Come sit together and announce still tonight that we are forming a unity government. This is what Israel needs. It is forbidden to drag Israel into additional elections."
Gantz is expected to respond to Netanyahu during a Wednesday evening press conference in Tel Aviv. 
During a public address on Wednesday, Netanyahu criticized Gantz for supporting what he called a "delusional" idea of building a minority government backed by Arab MKs. He blamed Blue and White number two Yair Lapid for persuading Gantz to adopt the idea.
While Netanyahu appeared to hint that he wants Blue and White to join a coalition without Lapid and his MKs in Yesh Atid, Shas leader Arye Deri called for it openly.
"I will work with full force to build a stable government, without Liberman and without Lapid," Deri said.
National Union head Bezalel Smotrich called Liberman dangerous and irresponsible and said he was irresponsibly dragging Israel to a third election.


