Netanyahu thanks voters after Likud seemingly wins in exit polls

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted on Monday night a simple "thank you" to those who voted for the Likud Party in the third elections Israel had in a year after exit polls showed a win for the right-wing bloc.Netanyahu, according to the Likud Party, already spoke with the heads of the right-wing bloc parties and agreed with them to form a strong national government for Israel immediately.campaigns," said Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir, whose party did not reach the necessary seats to pass the electoral threshold. "They really want to destroy our way. They don't really want a right-wing government that acts."Exit polls published by Channel 12 predict that the Likud Party stands at 37 seats while Blue and White is on 33 seats. The Joint List, according to the poll, has 14 seats. A total of 9 seats are predicted for Shas and 7 for UTJ, while another 7 seats are for Yamina. Otzma Yehudit will not pass the threshold. Labor-Gesher-Meretz are predicted to receive 7 seats, meaning the right-wing bloc stands at 60 seats altogether whilst the center-left stands at 40, with Yisrael Beytenu on 6.According to the initial Channel 13 exit polls, the Likud is on 37 seats and Blue and White is on 32. The Joint List is expected to receive 14 seats while Shas should have 9 seats and UTJ are predicted to receive 8. Yisrael Beytenu is expected to get 8 seats. Yamina is expected to get 6 seats and Labor-Gesher-Meretz will get 6. Otzma Yehudit are expected not to pass the threshold with 0 seats. This would determine that the right-wing bloc receives 60 seats while the center-left receives 52.Health Minister and UTJ head Yaakov Litzman spoke with Netanyahu shortly after and congratulated him, according to UTJ. The two scheduled to meet on Tuesday morning."The right won," Yamina head Naftali Bennett said in reaction to the exit polls. "As promised before the elections, we will recommend the prime minister to the president, Benjamin Netanyahu, to form a national right-wing government."National Union head Bezalel Smotrich said that election nght was a "big night for the State of Israel... We will continue to move forward with full force.""We were attacked in ugly, criminal