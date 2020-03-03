The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rivlin prepares to begin consultations on forming government

The final results of the elections should be received on Tuesday, March 10. Rivlin will then have seven days in order to carry out consultations with Knesset members and make a decision.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 3, 2020 17:04
PRESIDENT REUVEN RIVLIN gestures to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the President’s Residence on Wednesday. (photo credit: REUTERS)
President Reuven Rivlin is expected to begin consultations with the parties in the 23rd Knesset in order to choose an MK to form the new government once the final, official results are released.
The MK chosen by Rivlin will then have 28 days in order to form a government. The president can extend that period by up to 14 days if necessary.
The MK chosen by Rivlin will then have 28 days in order to form a government. The president can extend that period by up to 14 days if necessary.
If the MK fails to form a government, Rivlin will have two options to choose from within three days of the announcement that a government could not be formed: he can give another MK the mandate to form a government, or he can notify the Knesset Speaker that he does not see a possibility of forming a government.
If Rivlin notifies Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein that he does not believe that it is possible to form a government or if another MK fails to form a government, then 61 MKs can join together and request that the president give the mandate to form a government to an MK that they choose who agrees to accept the mandate. This must all be done in writing and within 21 days. The president must act according to such a decision within two days, and the chosen MK will have 14 days to form a government.
If 61 MKs do not file such a request, or if the chosen MK fails to form a government or notifies the president that he cannot form a government or if the Knesset doesn't accept the government, the Knesset will be dissolved and the State of Israel will go to a fourth round of elections.
After the elections in September, Rivlin gave the mandate to form a government first to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz. Both failed to form a government in the required time and Rivlin was forced to hand the mandate to Edelstein. The Knesset failed to appoint an MK to receive the mandate within the allotted 21-day period and the Knesset voted to dissolve itself, leading to third elections that took place on Monday.
Netanyahu's right-wing bloc has 59 seats and the left-center bloc has 39 seats, according to the most recent results from the Central Elections Committee with 97% of votes counted. Netanyahu needs two more seats in order to form a majority government.
Gill Hoffman contributed to this report.


