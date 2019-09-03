Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Senior religious Zionist rabbi, activists back ultra-Orthodox UTJ party

Agreement between the two sides includes commitment by UTJ to reject territorial withdrawals from the West Bank

September 3, 2019 19:26
MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ)

MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) speaks at a finance committee meeting on January 15th, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 One of the leading rabbis of the hardline wing of the religious-Zionist community together with other rabbinic figures and activists have signed an historic agreement with the leaders of the United Torah Judaism party, giving their backing to the ultra-Orthodox party in return for a set of guarantees on key issues. 

Rabbi David Hai Hacohen, dean of the Netivot Yisrael yeshiva in Bat Yam, together with Rabbi Avraham Schreiber, municipal rabbi of the Shavei Darom town, along with other religious leaders and activists from the conservative wing of the religious-Zionist community were involved in the agreement.

The deal is remarkable given the Zionist ideology of these rabbis and the historic rejection of Zionism and the establishment of a Jewish sovereign state by the ultra-Orthodox Agudat Yisrael and Degel Hatorah parties which comprise UTJ.

The agreement was signed by UTJ chairman and deputy health minister MK Yaakov Litzman, together with MKs Moshe Gafni, Uri Maklev and Meir Porush, and by Schreiber and activist Yaakov Shternberg.

The agreement states that “UTJ does not support and is not interested, God forbid, in withdrawals from the Land of Israel, and in accordance with the decision of the Council of Torah Sages will continue with this policy.”

This is a key issue for the religious-Zionist rabbis who are party to the agreement, since Israeli control over Judea and Samaria and the settlements there is critical to their ideological and religious beliefs.

UTJ has never before committed to policies which would affect possible peace agreements with the Palestinians, which this new agreement would ostensibly stymie.

In addition, the deal commits both parties the deal to help Israelis living in the West Bank regarding their security, community life, education and religious life, another important issue for  for the religious-Zionist rabbis who wish to extend Israeli sovereignty to the region and make it an indivisible part of the state.

The agreement also stipulates that UTJ and the religious Zionist signatories are committed to ensuring that only conversions to Judaism conducted under the auspices of the chief rabbinate be recognized by the state, and that kashrut licenses only be granted by the chief rabbinate.


