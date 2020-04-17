The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
TIMELINE: What to expect after the Knesset is tasked to form a government

Here's what to expect in the coming weeks and months as the Knesset works to form a government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 17, 2020 10:18
An empty Knesset Plenum (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An empty Knesset Plenum
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
As negotiations floundered and the Blue and White Party and the Likud Party failed to reach an agreement to form a national unity government within the time allotted by President Reuven Rivlin, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's mandate ended and the task to form a government has now been handed to the Knesset, as Israel faces a possible fourth election without a government.
Here's what to expect in the coming weeks and months:
April 16, 2020: President Reuven Rivlin officially handed the mandate over to the Knesset. The Knesset now has 21 days to form a government. Within that time, 61 MKs or more must request, in writing, that Rivlin assign the mandate to a particular MK who agrees to the task in writing. The mandate will then be assigned to the MK within two days. The assigned MK will then have fourteen days in order to form a government.
May 7: By this date, 61 MKs or more must request, in writing, that Rivlin assign the mandate to a particular MK who agrees to the task in writing. The mandate will then be assigned to the MK within two days. The assigned MK will then have fourteen days in order to form a government.
If the assigned MK fails to do so or forms a government that fails to win the confidence of the Knesset, then the president will inform the Speaker of the Knesset. If this occurs, the Knesset shall be deemed to have decided to disperse prior to the completion of its term and elections will be declared for the last Tuesday before the end of 90 days of the president's announcement.
May 8: If no request was submitted to the president by a majority of MKs, the president will inform the Speaker of the Knesset. If this occurs, the Knesset shall be deemed to have decided to disperse prior to the completion of its term and elections will be declared for the last Tuesday before the end of 90 days of the president's announcement.
May 23: The last possible date for an assigned MK to form a government if an MK were to be assigned the task on the last day of the 21-day period at the Knesset's disposal.
August 4: This is the latest possible date for elections if the Knesset uses the full 21-day period at its disposal and if no request to assign the mandate is submitted to the president by a majority of MKs. If the Knesset dissolves itself earlier or votes to hold the elections earlier, then elections could take place before August 4. This would mean that Israel would go to its fourth round of elections without having formed a government.


Tags Elections Knesset Likud Israel Elections Reuven Rivlin Blue and White Elections 2020
