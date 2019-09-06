Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Top politicians to speak Jpost-Ma'ariv election conference

The Jerusalem Post-Ma'ariv group will hold a conference where top politicians will speak and hold Q&As with pundits and journalists. Other featured candidates include Horowitz, Odeh, Saar and Regev.

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 6, 2019 16:12
1 minute read.
Naftali Bennett at The Jerusalem Post elections conference, April 3rd, 2019

Bezalel Smotritch at The Jerusalem Post elections conference, April 3rd, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Jerusalem Post-Ma'ariv group will hold their second election conference in the span of six months next Wednesday, Sept. 11th, in the Daniel Hotel in Herzliya. Among the expected speakers will be major party heads, along with Ministers and other Members of the Knesset.


The conference will allow top Post and Ma'ariv journalists such as Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz, political pundit Ben Caspit, defense journalist Tal Lev-Ram, premier economic journalist Yehuda Sharoni and more to challenge the candidates with hard hitting questions in their fields.
Among the candidates featured in the conference: Head of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman, Head of Yemina Ayelet Shaked, Head of The Democratic Union Nitzan Horowitz, MKs Yair Lapid and Gabi Ashkenazi from Blue & White, Head of the Joint List Ayman Odeh, Head of Labor Amir Peretz, MKs Miri Regev and Gideon Saar from Likud, former prime minister Ehud Barak of the Democratic Union and MK Bezalel Smotrich from Yemina.


Every participant will be given three minutes to speak and afterwards be subjected to a Q&A from the Post-Ma'ariv group team of journalists.


In addition, the event will also feature a panel on the subject of healthcare and the Israeli Health Basket with head of the Health Basket Committee Prof. Ze'ev Rothstein and head of the Medicine Association Tzion Hagay. The panel will be hosted by Channel 13 health correspondent, Hila Elroy.

Translated by Idan Zonshine


