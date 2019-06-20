URP head says Shaked should take 2nd spot, Benett, Feiglin join Right bloc

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The head of the Union of Right-wing Parties Rabbi Raffi Peretz called on Ayelet Shaked to join a unified Right party and take the second spot on that list, behind him.



In an interview to the Army Radio on Thursday, Peretz said that he intends to speak to the former justice minister, adding that he is confident that together they will find a respectable and appropriate solution, namely being his number two.

He also called on former education minister Naftali Bennett, Zehut Leader Moshe Feiglin and the far-right Otzma Yehudit party to join a broad right-wing party, which will then recommend the Likud with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the governing party.Shaked and Bennett ran jointly as the New Right party in the April elections, but narrowly missed the needed votes to pass the electoral threshold to enter the Knesset.In an interview at the Jerusalem Post Conference on Sunday, Shaked said that she was weighing all her options, including joining the Likud.“I am not ruling out anything that can help create a big Right bloc,” Shaked said.While she didn't confirm that she would run in the September 17 elections, only saying that she would “probably” run, Naftali Bennett already announced that he will lead his New Right party in the elections, but implied that he was not eager to join the URP.Yet it is unclear whether Shaked would be satisfied with the second spot of Peretz's Right list.“If there will be a joint list of right-wing parties, I need to be at the top, because I bring the most mandates,” Shaked was quoted by KAN as telling Bayit Yehudi activists last week.Moshe Feiglin also failed to pass the electoral threshold in the April elections, after polls indicated he would receive as many as 7 seats in the weeks leading up to the vote.He categorically ruled out running on a joint list with the Union of Right-Wing Parties last week, saying that Zehut was ideologically incompatible with what he described as the overtly sectoral, religious-Zionist ticket, and that doing so would chase away many of Zehut’s voters. He did leave open the possibility to merge with Bennett's New Right though, praising it for its effort in crossing sectoral boundaries and seeking national leadership instead of pursuing a narrower, religious-Zionist agenda.Gil Hoffman and Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



