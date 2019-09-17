Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yemina's Ayelet Shaked casts her ballot

Yemina leader Ayelet Shaked cast her ballot on Tuesday morning in Tel Aviv.

By
September 17, 2019 09:15
Yemina leader Ayelet Shaked votes, September 17, 2019

Yemina leader Ayelet Shaked votes, September 17, 2019. (photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)

"We are at war, there are 30% that are debating [whether to vote] for us or for the Likud today," said Shaked to activists. "We must work hard at the polling stations and convince every right-wing person to place Tet-Bet (The ballot slip for Yemina). The situation is difficult because of the Gevalt attack by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu [who] is trying to harm us."
