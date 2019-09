Yemina's Ayelet Shaked casts her ballot

Yemina leader Ayelet Shaked cast her ballot on Tuesday morning in Tel Aviv."We are at war, there are 30% that are debating [whether to vote] for us or for the Likud today," said Shaked to activists. "We must work hard at the polling stations and convince every right-wing person to place Tet-Bet (The ballot slip for Yemina). The situation is difficult because of the Gevalt attack by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu [who] is trying to harm us.""We are at war, there are 30% that are debating [whether to vote] for us or for the Likud today," said Shaked. "We must work hard at the polling stations and convince every right-wing person to place Tet-Bet (The ballot slip for Yemina). The situation is difficult from the Gevalt attack of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to harm us."