Yemina's Ayelet Shaked casts her ballot

Yemina leader Ayelet Shaked votes, September 17, 2019.
(photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)
Yemina leader Ayelet Shaked cast her ballot
on Tuesday morning in Tel Aviv.
"We are at war, there are 30% that are debating [whether to vote] for us or for the Likud today," said Shaked to activists. "We must work hard at the polling stations and convince every right-wing person to place Tet-Bet (The ballot slip for Yemina). The situation is difficult because of the Gevalt attack by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu [who] is trying to harm us."
"We are at war, there are 30% that are debating [whether to vote] for us or for the Likud today," said Shaked. "We must work hard at the polling stations and convince every right-wing person to place Tet-Bet (The ballot slip for Yemina). The situation is difficult from the Gevalt attack of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to harm us."
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});