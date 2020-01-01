Young Labor displays New Year's countdown to end of the 'era of Netanyahu'

Labor's youth wing welcomed in the New Year by projecting a countdown to the end of the 'era of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu' on the walls of the Likud Party offices in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night.

The video displayed various complaints against Netanyahu before each number, including bribery, fraud, breach of trust, giving up on the Gaza border communities, abandoning healthcare and education, the submarine case (Case 3000), the Bezek case (Case 4000) and gifts from friends (a reference to Case 1000).

The countdown ended with the words, "The end of the era of Netanyahu. The Likud doesn't count you! We'll put an end to that!" followed by the party's logo and slogan "people before everything."