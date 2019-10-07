1,200 IDF soldiers race ahead of Yom Kippur, brigade's 50th anniversary

Fifty years after its founding and ahead of the Yom Kippur holiday the IDF’s 188th "Barak" (Lightning) Armored Brigade held a 188 kilometer race across northern Israel where the brigade defended the country against invading Syrian troops.



“It’s a special date which is the 50th anniversary of the 188th brigade across all the fronts and wars over time,” Brigade Commander Col.Nir Rosenberg told The Jerusalem Post. “It also marks the anniversary of the Yom Kippur War where the brigade fought valiantly and played a significant role in the fighting.”

The brigade has taken part in almost every war since the country’s independence and lost 338 soldiers over the years, 112 during the Yom Kippur War alone including almost off of its officers and the brigade commander Colonel Yitzhak Ben-Shoham.During the war the brigade played a significant role in defending Israel’s northern border against the invading Syrian army which attacked Israel with 11,000 infantry soldiers along with 1,400 tanks backed by over 1,000 artillery pieces and air power on October 6th 1973.Israel was defended against the coordinated assault along the 36-mile-long Israeli-Syrian border on the Golan Heights by less than 200 tanks, and 70 artillery pieces belonging to the IDF’s 7th and 188th armored brigade.At the battle of Tel Saki, a strategic hill located on the southern Golan Heights, a handful of Israeli paratroopers and troops from the two armored division fought off thousands of Syrian troops for three days.The dramatic battle was a major turning point in the war and another stop in the 188km race that began in Haifa and that all 1,200 soldiers and officers of all ranks in the brigade took part in.According to Rosenberg, soldiers were taught the reasoning behind the race before every battalion ran around 45km each. While Rosenberg himself didn’t run 45km, he joined two battalions as they ran 10km.“They were told the meaning behind the race and the history of the brigade and the connection of this race and where soldiers in the brigade have fought,” he said. “People who go out to run do so when they have a goal, and these soldiers had a goal.”It was the second year that the race was held, he said, “it’s a new tradition.”“Back in the day, those who were in the armored division didn’t need to be in shape, now we know that there is a connection between mental strength and physical shape. It was natural that we do something like this, to run.”Following the race there was a ceremony in honor of the 50th anniversary of the brigade and in honor of the brigade’s fallen soldiers. The history of the brigade along with all relevant operations as well as the new Merkava MK 4 Barak was also highlighted during the ceremony.Rosenberg told The Post that the brigade, which has used the Merkava-3 tanks since 1992, will switch to the cutting-edge Merkava Mark (Mk.) 4 Barak in the next few months.The new Merkava 4 Barak tank is designed as a “smart tank” with dozens of sensors and a task computer which will present all information to both the crew inside the tank as well as the other tanks and vehicles present in the field.The new tank’s computer-controlled fire control system will also be able to acquire and lock onto moving targets, including airborne platforms, while the tank itself is moving. The sensors along with a 360 degree camera fitted outside the tank, will also allow troops to remain in the tank at all times and the Iron View smart helmet designed by Elbit will allow the commander of the tank to see exactly what is outside the tank such as approaching terrorists or other threats.

