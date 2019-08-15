14 Days: AMOS-17

AMOS-17 SpaceX launched Israeli communication satellite Amos-17 into orbit off a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station early on August 7. Spacecom, its Ramat Gan-based operator, said Amos-17 will be the most advanced satellite providing communication services to Africa. “Amost-17 places us directly into the exciting growth of Africa’s sub-Saharan vibrant markets,” said Spacecom CEO and president David Pollack.



TERROR ATTACK Dvir Yehuda Sorek, 19, a student at

Yeshivat Machanaim from Ofra, was fatally stabbed in a terrorist attack on August 7. Sorek was on his way back to the yeshiva from Jerusalem, where he had bought books for his teachers as an end-of-year gift before joining the IDF as part of the Hesder program. His grandfather, Rabbi Binyamin Herling, was murdered in a terrorist attack on Mount Ebal near Nablus 19 years ago. Security forces arrested two Palestinian men, aged 24 and 30, from a village north of Hebron, suspected of carrying out the murder.

PALESTINIAN HOMES Israel’s Security Cabinet approved permits in late July for the construction of 700 Palestinian homes in the Israeli-administered Area C in the West Bank, ahead of a visit by US envoy Jared Kushner. Comprising just over 60% of the West Bank, Area C is home to 450,000 Jews and 300,000 Palestinians. Although the cabinet also approved 6,000 housing units for Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria, the Yesha council responded with outrage, saying Israel should not cave in to pressure from the US to appease the Palestinian Authority.CHURCH UNCOVERED The Church of the Apostles has apparently been found near the northern shore of the Sea of Galilee, a team of US and Israeli archaeologists announced at the end of July. Experts from the Kinneret Institute for Galilean Archaeology at Kinneret College, and Nyack College in New York uncovered an ancient structure and a mosaic floor of the Byzantine church in el-Araj, the site of the Jewish fishing village of Bethsaida said to be the home of two of Jesus’ disciples, Peter and Andrew.US ATTACKS Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent condolences to the US over the mass shootings in early August in El Paso and Dayton, where two white supremacists killed more than 30 people and wounded dozens. “On behalf of all government ministers and all citizens of Israel, I send condolences to the bereaved families, best wishes for recovery to the injured, and solidarity with the American people,” Netanyahu said.MAsorti founder Rabbi Reuven Hammer, founder of the Masorti (Conservative) movement in Israel and a past president of the International Rabbinical Assembly, died in Jerusalem of a brain tumor on August 12 at the age of 86. He authored the movement’s official commentary on the prayer book and was a regular contributor to The Jerusalem Report.NEW CEO William Daroff, 51, is set to become the next CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, while Malcolm Hoenlein will continue to serve as executive vice chairman. Born in Miami Beach, Daroff served for the past 14 years as senior vice president for public policy and director of the Washington office of the Jewish Federations of North America.DR. RUTH Dr. Ruth Westheimer, 91, was a special guest at the 36th Jerusalem Film Festival, where a new documentary about her life, “Ask Dr. Ruth,” was screened at the Jerusalem Cinematheque on July 28. “It’s a great sensation to see this movie here in Jerusalem,” said Westheimer. “Love Trilogy: Chained,” about a policeman’s tragic struggle after his wife leaves him, won Best Israeli Feature Film, while “One Hundred Percent,” about the success of a high school in the Druze village of Beit Jan, won the Van Leer Award for Best Full-Length Israeli Documentary.

