15 injured in Yitzhar clashes as police attempt to arrest resident

Fifteen civilians were injured as they clashed with Israel Police when security forces entered the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar to arrest Nirya Zarug, according to the Honenu organization.



The police are using violent measures to stop the clashes, according to Honenu, and the injuries have been caused by direct violence by police, gas and batons.

Clashes between settlers and Israel Police in the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar, Nov. 10, 2019 (Credit: Hillel Meir/TPS)Zarug has been barricaded in him home for over three hours and its unknown how he is doing. Attorney Nati Rom was refused entry to check on him.Firefighting forces are preparing to force their way into the building where Zarug is barricaded.Security forces are attempting to stop activists from entering Yitzhar. Police vehicles entered the settlement with equipment to break into buildings.According to an Israel Police spokesperson, police were attacked by youth with stones and paint bottles while conducting operations in Yitzhar. One police officer was lightly injured by a stone and damage has been caused to a firefighting vehicle and a police vehicle.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for civilians to respect the law and to immediately stop the violence against security forces."IDF soldiers and Border Police, who protect all of us, must be allowed to carry out their operations," he said. "We will not tolerate law breaking."Last week, a Border Police vehicle patrolling the illegal outpost Kumi Ori near Yitzhar was targeted by Jewish settlers throwing rocks in the second such incident within two weeks. No damage or injuries were caused by the rocks.As Border Police forces, together with the Civil Administration, demolished illegal structures near Yitzhar on October 24, there were some clashes with hilltop youth from the area, who threw stones as security forces demolished two wooden structures and one small concrete structure.A man set fire to a Border Police tent on the Kippah Srugah hill next to Yitzhar two weeks ago. The tent was set up in order to enforce the order that declared the hill a closed military zone.Last week, an IDF combat soldier was attacked by 30 settlers from an outpost in the Yitzhar area who threw stones at him and damaged the tires of an IDF vehicle. Two days after the incident, there was another attack by settlers, who threw rocks at Border Police officers.Both incidents happened after the arrest of a Yitzhar resident suspected of blocking the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion commander's vehicle. The suspect opened the SUV door and made threats toward those inside, including the commander.Alon Hachmon, Jerusalem Post Staff and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });