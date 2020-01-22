1,500-year-old Greek inscription uncovered by 13-year-old in Caesarea

A week ago, after the rain battered the country in one of the many waves of bad weather that have hit Israel this January, 13-year-old Stav Meir went searching for mushrooms with his father, siblings and cousins. One of the thousands of Israeli youngsters who have participated in an education program offered by the Israel Antiquities Authorities (IAA), Stav ended up uncovering something much more unexpected: a 1,500 Greek inscription dating back to the Byzantine period. "I immediately recognized that it was something ancient," the seventh-grader from Caesarea said, according to an IAA statement. "I studied archeology in school together with the Israel Antiquities Authority, therefore I can easily identify antiquities when I see them." The white stab protruding from the ground uncovered by the boy turned out to be part of a burial inscription, as Peter Gendelman, a Caesarea researcher at the IAA, explained, pointing out that the inscription indicates the name of the deceased and the location of the grave within the cemetery."The grave of .... and of Anastasius, or Anastasia…," the inscription read, according to the IAA."Already, in ancient times, Caesarea was a center of attraction for a wealthy population. The quality of the slab discovered by Stav indicates the wealthy status of the person entombed, as well as the customs and beliefs of inhabitants of Caesarea in the Byzantine period. This inscription joins a large collection of burial inscriptions previously discovered around ancient Caesarea," he said in a statement.Stav is one of the thousands of Israeli schoolchildren that each year take part in educational programs organized by the IAA."We have five IAA educational centers working with schools and children all over the country," Einat Kashi, who is responsible for the center located in Haifa, told The Jerusalem Post. "Each center employs coordinators and tour guides to work with the youths," she added.For over 20 years, IAA has organized hundreds of programs with Israeli schools from all sectors, from kindergarten to high school. As Kashi highlighted, the programs entail both IAA representatives to go out to the schools to teach the kids about archaeology and the history of the country during the school year, and students going on tours on excavations and personally participating in them, especially during the summer. Each participant enjoys between 12 and 20 meetings with IAA officials. "They see how our researchers work and receive tasks so that they can help. Many high school students take part in a week-long program in a specific excavation, operating side by side with our archaeologists. Many schools are eager to participate in the initiative also because at the end of the program the students receive a scholarship to fund their school-trip to Poland," Kashi told the Post. The IAA also offers teenagers between the age of 16 and 18 the chance to be employed at the excavations as a summer job. "They receive a salary and we think it's a great learning opportunity," she pointed out. As happened in Stav's case, having so many citizens aware of the extraordinary opportunities that a country that boasts such a rich history offers can be crucial to advance research and discoveries."The country's recent rainstorms have uncovered archeological finds buried in the ground. The IAA is pleased and proud with Stav's good citizenship, and the actual application of the knowledge he has acquired with us in the classroom and in the field. The finding of this inscription enriches archeological knowledge and our understanding of ancient Caesarea," IAA Haifa District Archaeologist Karem Said commented in a statement. "We awarded Stav a Certificate of Appreciation for his good citizenship, and we will come to his class for a special lesson addressing the discovery he made. We urge citizens to be our partners in preserving the treasures of the land. Let us know if you discover archeological finds that have surfaced in the rain," he added.