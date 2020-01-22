The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

1,500-year-old Greek inscription uncovered by 13-year-old in Caesarea

"I immediately recognized that it was something ancient," the seventh-grader from Caesarea said.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JANUARY 22, 2020 14:26
Stav Meir with his find. (photo credit: CARM SAID / ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Stav Meir with his find.
(photo credit: CARM SAID / ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
A week ago, after the rain battered the country in one of the many waves of bad weather that have hit Israel this January, 13-year-old Stav Meir went searching for mushrooms with his father, siblings and cousins. One of the thousands of Israeli youngsters who have participated in an education program offered by the Israel Antiquities Authorities (IAA), Stav ended up uncovering something much more unexpected: a 1,500 Greek inscription dating back to the Byzantine period.
"I immediately recognized that it was something ancient," the seventh-grader from Caesarea said, according to an IAA statement. "I studied archeology in school together with the Israel Antiquities Authority, therefore I can easily identify antiquities when I see them."
The white stab protruding from the ground uncovered by the boy turned out to be part of a burial inscription, as Peter Gendelman, a Caesarea researcher at the IAA, explained, pointing out that the inscription indicates the name of the deceased and the location of the grave within the cemetery.
"The grave of .... and of Anastasius, or Anastasia…," the inscription read, according to the IAA.
"Already, in ancient times, Caesarea was a center of attraction for a wealthy population. The quality of the slab discovered by Stav indicates the wealthy status of the person entombed, as well as the customs and beliefs of inhabitants of Caesarea in the Byzantine period. This inscription joins a large collection of burial inscriptions previously discovered around ancient Caesarea," he said in a statement.
Stav is one of the thousands of Israeli schoolchildren that each year take part in educational programs organized by the IAA.
"We have five IAA educational centers working with schools and children all over the country," Einat Kashi, who is responsible for the center located in Haifa, told The Jerusalem Post.
"Each center employs coordinators and tour guides to work with the youths," she added.
For over 20 years, IAA has organized hundreds of programs with Israeli schools from all sectors, from kindergarten to high school. As Kashi highlighted, the programs entail both IAA representatives to go out to the schools to teach the kids about archaeology and the history of the country during the school year, and students going on tours on excavations and personally participating in them, especially during the summer. Each participant enjoys between 12 and 20 meetings with IAA officials.
"They see how our researchers work and receive tasks so that they can help. Many high school students take part in a week-long program in a specific excavation, operating side by side with our archaeologists. Many schools are eager to participate in the initiative also because at the end of the program the students receive a scholarship to fund their school-trip to Poland," Kashi told the Post.
The IAA also offers teenagers between the age of 16 and 18 the chance to be employed at the excavations as a summer job. "They receive a salary and we think it's a great learning opportunity," she pointed out.
As happened in Stav's case, having so many citizens aware of the extraordinary opportunities that a country that boasts such a rich history offers can be crucial to advance research and discoveries.
"The country's recent rainstorms have uncovered archeological finds buried in the ground. The IAA is pleased and proud with Stav's good citizenship, and the actual application of the knowledge he has acquired with us in the classroom and in the field. The finding of this inscription enriches archeological knowledge and our understanding of ancient Caesarea," IAA Haifa District Archaeologist Karem Said commented in a statement.  
"We awarded Stav a Certificate of Appreciation for his good citizenship, and we will come to his class for a special lesson addressing the discovery he made. We urge citizens to be our partners in preserving the treasures of the land. Let us know if you discover archeological finds that have surfaced in the rain," he added.


Tags archaeology antiquities Israel Antiquities Authority
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let the 'Deal of the Century' muddle with Israel's political mess By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Israeli team develops 'anti-diabetes drug'
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by