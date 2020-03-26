900 new immigrants since beginning of March despite coronavirus

Some 900 new immigrants have arrived in Israel since the beginning of March, despite the coronavirus crisis the Jewish Agency has said, with 1,000 expected in total before Passover.The new olim have come from across the globe, including Russia, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Argentina, the US, Canada, Brazil, France, the UK, South Africa, Australia and India. The Jewish Agency has continued to bring new olim into the country “at a controlled and limited scale” in conjunction with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.And in coordination with the Health Ministry, the Jewish Agency has implemented a comprehensive emergency procedure for the arrival of the new immigrants to Israel so as to safely absorb them in Israel. Practically, this means that every immigrant arriving for direct absorption is required to sign a commitment, prior to immigrating, that they will go into immediate quarantine for 14 days at a fixed location. During this period, the Jewish Agency, the Aliyah Ministry and local authorities are maintaining contact with the immigrants remotely to provide ongoing assistance.The Jewish Agency has also set up an immigration hotline based in Jerusalem but linked to several dozen location worldwide and staffed by multilingual professionals who are providing guidance and assistance to every immigrant, even before arrival in Israel.According to the organization, most immigration at the moment is by individuals and families, rather than organized groups of immigrants arriving on mass Aliyah flights. There have however been some aliyah flights, from the US and one from Ethiopia. On Tuesday night, 72 immigrants arrived on a flight from Ethiopia who went into immediate quarantine in several hostels in the north. They arrived following a government decision in February to approve the immigration of 398 members of the Falash Mura community in Ethiopia to Israel, and their immigration was financially assisted by the Jewish Federations of North America, Keren Hayesod - United Israel Appeal and the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem.Another 62 new immigrants have come on aliyah from the US with Nefesh B’Nefesh, 24 of whom came in a group flight last week and the rest individually or as couples and families. Karen and David Weinstein are one such couple who arrived in Israel last Thursday from New York City and are now ensconced in Raanana, a frequent destination for anglo immigrants. The Weinsteins have another seven days of their quarantine to go, but due to the blanket, nationwide lockdown they will not be able to get out much even once it their isolation ends. “It’s a bare bones start, a bit like camping, because we don’t have all comforts of home,” said Karen due to the fact that their furniture from New York has yet to arrive and the couple is currently making do with folding chairs, a folding table and bean bags in their living room. “We’re also not in a position to go to shul and meet new people, but those who are here who have helped us out have been great and gracious, and so we feel grateful. We want things to move forward but we’ll be patient for that to happen.”