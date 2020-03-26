The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

900 new immigrants since beginning of March despite coronavirus

All new immigrants going into immediate 14-day quarantine

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 26, 2020 15:28
New immigrants from France disembark at Ben-Gurion Airport last year (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
New immigrants from France disembark at Ben-Gurion Airport last year
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Some 900 new immigrants have arrived in Israel since the beginning of March, despite the coronavirus crisis the Jewish Agency has said, with 1,000 expected in total before Passover.
The new olim have come from across the globe, including Russia, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Argentina, the US, Canada, Brazil, France, the UK, South Africa, Australia and India. 
The Jewish Agency has continued to bring new olim into the country “at a controlled and limited scale” in conjunction with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.
And in coordination with the Health Ministry, the Jewish Agency has implemented a comprehensive emergency procedure for the arrival of the new immigrants to Israel so as to safely absorb them in Israel.
Practically, this means that every immigrant arriving for direct absorption is required to sign a commitment, prior to immigrating, that they will go into immediate quarantine for 14 days at a fixed location.
During this period, the Jewish Agency, the Aliyah Ministry and local authorities are maintaining contact with the immigrants remotely to provide ongoing assistance.
The Jewish Agency has also set up an immigration hotline based in Jerusalem but linked to several dozen location worldwide and staffed by multilingual professionals who are providing guidance and assistance to every immigrant, even before arrival in Israel.
According to the organization, most immigration at the moment is by individuals and families, rather than organized groups of immigrants arriving on mass Aliyah flights.
There have however been some aliyah flights, from the US and one from Ethiopia.
On Tuesday night, 72 immigrants arrived on a flight from Ethiopia who went into immediate quarantine in several hostels in the north.
They arrived following a government decision in February to approve the immigration of 398 members of the Falash Mura community in Ethiopia to Israel, and their immigration was financially assisted by the Jewish Federations of North America, Keren Hayesod - United Israel Appeal and the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem.
Another 62 new immigrants have come on aliyah from the US with Nefesh B’Nefesh, 24 of whom came in a group flight last week and the rest individually or as couples and families.
Karen and David Weinstein are one such couple who arrived in Israel last Thursday from New York City and are now ensconced in Raanana, a frequent destination for anglo immigrants.
The Weinsteins have another seven days of their quarantine to go, but due to the blanket, nationwide lockdown they will not be able to get out much even once it their isolation ends.
“It’s a bare bones start, a bit like camping, because we don’t have all comforts of home,” said Karen due to the fact that their furniture from New York has yet to arrive and the couple is currently making do with folding chairs, a folding table and bean bags in their living room.
“We’re also not in a position to go to shul and meet new people, but those who are here who have helped us out have been great and gracious, and so we feel grateful. We want things to move forward but we’ll be patient for that to happen.”


Tags aliyah olim Coronavirus quarantine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by