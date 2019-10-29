A lost temple – New findings might shatter Biblical archeology paradigm

The historical, religious and mythic importance of Jerusalem is deeply entrenched in Jewish civilization as well as in Western and Islamic cultures. The holiest site for observant Jews today is the Western Wall, which is the last remaining segment related to the Jewish temple in Jerusalem. Destroyed by the Babylonians, rebuilt under the blessing of Cyrus the Great of Persia and burned by the Romans when Titus conquered the Jewish city – It is a powerful site of divine promise and Jewish continuity and ability to survive hardships. Jesus, the New Testament tells, chased the money lenders out of the temple. The prophet of Islam, Mohamad, used a winged horse to visit it before ascending to heaven to converse with Adam and Moses.



The religious importance of Temple Mount is so great that various answers were suggested as to how can the Arab-Israeli conflict be resolved, the site which the holiest to the Jewish nation also includes the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, which is also managed by Jordan – making the zone explosive on both theological and diplomatic fronts. Under the UN resolution to recognize a Jewish state alongside a Palestinian one in 1948 it was suggested Jerusalem would be controlled by an international actor like the UN itself. Former US president Bill Clinton suggested that Israeli sovereignty in the site might be extended to the inside of Temple Mountain, leaving the Jordanians with managing the top. This is meaningful to many Jewish people as archeological excavations into the mountain are vital to discover the remains of the actual temple. King Hussein of Jordan suggested that God alone should be named the power that controls the site, legal expert Prof. Ruth Gavison suggested that Israeli sovereignty in the site should be valid but willingly suspended, meaning that Israel will agree to not fully exert it.

But what if, suggests independent US-born researcher Tsvi Kenigsberg, Jerusalem is not the location the Torah had in mind when it says “the place God will show you”? What if the divine site, the one spot on Earth where the divine presence of God manifested itself, is not in Jerusalem, but in the West Bank?Having worked with the late archeologist Adam Zertal for many years, Kenigsberg suggests that Mount Ebal, not Mount Moriah (the other name for Temple Mount), is the point selected by Torah. The late Zertal suggested that Mount Ebal, located in the West Bank, is where Joshua built the altar and the people of Israel were forged as part of the conquest of the land promised to them by the Lord. Jewish scholars suggested that alongside the altar the Torah was written in 70 different languages on large slabs of stones to indicate other nations that this land is the land of the Hebrews.Not only does this theory challenge the unrivaled status of Jerusalem, it also disruptive to the current paradigm of biblical scholarship. In the 17th century, Wilhelm Martin Leberecht de Wette and Julius Wellhausen formulated the theory the Bible is composed of four different sources that are differently dated and reflect the interests and points of view of those who wrote them. According to this theory, the Book of Deuteronomy, where the expression ‘the place the Lord will show you" appears more than 20 times, has Jerusalem in mind. Based on this idea, the two scholars suggested Deuteronomy was written during the rule of King Josiah during the seventh century BCE. Josiah, who wished to ensure Jerusalem serve as the center of religious worship, is one of the reasons the commonly held view is that Jerusalem is the location God intended for his worship. The Torah itself isn’t shy in describing how after the altar Joshua built religious worship moved to Shiloh, with the Temple built by Solomon serving as the final stop. We also know now that after the Second Temple was destroyed, a Jewish temple existed in Egypt, known as the Temple of Leontopolis, which served the Jewish community there.If Kenigsberg is correct, Deuteronomy was composed during the conquest of Canaan by the Hebrews and is the oldest source used to compile the Bible.“The most important thing is that we now have an archeological finding that fairly certainly shows the Torah is not a complete fiction,” Kenigsberg told Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, “they have at least a kernel of truth.”When the late archeologist Zertal suggested Mount Ebal was in reality the site where Joshua built his altar, he was met with fierce objection by his colleagues. Archeologist Israel Finkelstein for example thought Zertal found a guard post.While in movies like the 1981 Raiders of the Lost Ark or the 1994 Stargate, archeological findings are easily deciphered and can be readily used the actual work of an archeologist is to use skill, deduction and science-based methods to offer a careful theory of what might had actually existed. The findings are, after all, silent, it is up to people to understand what they mean.According to Kenigsberg, the late US archeologist Lawrence Stager, visited Mount Ebal in 1984 and said that if Zertal is correct, he and all his colleagues need to “return to kindergarten.”Those curious to learn more are invited to listen to Kenigsberg during his Wednesday lecture at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });