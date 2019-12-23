The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
After ICC threat, Netanyahu woos Likud with settlement annexation pledge

“That is the next stage. It is in my hands, and only I can accomplish this. Therefore I need you to vote for me,” Netanyahu said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 23, 2019 23:52
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu campaigned for Likud party votes by promising to annex all the West Bank settlement, thereby totally dismissing the ICC threat of war crimes suits for such activity.
“We are going to bring [secure] US recognition for our sovereignty in the Jordan Valley .. [and] in all of the settlements, those in the blocs and those that are beyond it,” Netanyahu said he a video he published Monday.
“That is the next stage. It is in my hands, and only I can accomplish this. Therefore I need you to vote for me,” Netanyahu said.
The Prime Minister is battling for the heart of the Likud right in advance of Thursday’s primaries against Likud politician Gideon Sa’ar.
Sa’ar had traveled to Hebron on Monday, a place that Netanyahu visited for this first time as premier only during this last year of campaigning. In Hebron Sa’ar stopped at the Tomb of the Patriarchs and lit candles there to mark the second night of the eight day holiday.
The Likud politician has been very strong on right-wing issues relating to the settlements. In Hebron he promised to support Jewish growth in the city. As Education Minister he had created a program to send Israeli students to visit Hebron.
Netanyahu hit back by putting out a video telling Likud voters, that only he has the power to annex West Bank settlements. It’s an issue he never spoke about until the election campaigns began last year.
In his video he dismissing the threat of an ICC war crimes suit against Israelis over the issue of settlement activity, by way of showing the the has no problem annexing the settlements even if threatened with a war crimes suit.
In an opinion ICC Chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda published on Friday she said warned that she believed that settlement activity, met the criteria for war crimes.
In his video Netanyahu touted his past diplomatic successes, particularly with the Trump administration, taking responsibility for US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and Golan Heights sovereignty. He also took credit for the US statement last month that West Bank settlements were legal under international law.
Separately the Likud decided on Monday that Thursday’s primaries would be limited solely to the question of the prime ministerial race.
The Likud will run the same list of candidates for the March 2 election as it did in the September and April races, an internal Likud court decided on Monday.
The Likud court overturned a decision by a court with fewer judges last Thursday to require a new primary to elect a new list. Among the reasons for not holding the primary is that there would not be enough time ahead of the January 15 deadline for parties to submit their lists to the Central Elections Committee.
The Likud judges asked if the deadline to submit the party's list could be extended.
The request to cancel the primary was made by Likud MKs Keti Sheetrit, Shlomo Karhi and Keren Barak. Among those who petitioned the court to be permitted to run was former Jerusalem city councilman Yair Gabai, who argued that there was enough time for the race.
Had the Likud had a primary, the taxpayers would have had to pay for the campaigns of the incumbent MKs, according to a new law passed last year that was sponsored by MK David Amsalem.
There will still be a Likud leadership race on Thursday. Voting hours for the race were extended because of a weather forecast predicting a 90 percent chance of rain.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu campaigned on Monday in Rosh Ha'ayin, Herzliya and Ariel and his challenger, MK Gideon Sa'ar in Netanya.
Sa'ar told the crowd in Netanya that if elected, he would help Netanyahu run for president when Reuven Rivlin's term ends in two years.


